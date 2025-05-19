Watch CBS News
22-year-old man missing in Big Bear found dead in lake

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach.
Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department investigators found the 22-year-old man who had been missing since Saturday night, dead in Big Bear Lake.

Tanner Prentiss and several friends rented a cabin at Big Bear Lake for the weekend and after going out for the evening, Prentiss did not return to the cabin, detectives said.

He was last seen around 12:30 a.m. on May 17 on Village Drive, according to the sheriff's department. Authorities put out a missing person's report, hoping for the public's help to find Prentiss.

Following an extensive search by the sheriff's dive team, Prentiss' body was found Sunday in Big Bear Lake, near the Pine Knot Marina.

Sheriff's officials said foul play is not suspected in the death.

"Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tanner's family, friends and all those who are affected by his loss.  The family is requesting privacy as they navigate through this tragic incident," SBCSD said in a statement.   

