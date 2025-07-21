$20k reward offered for information in deadly car-to-car shooting in Whittier

A $20,000 reward was offered by Los Angeles County leaders on Tuesday for information that leads to the identification and arrest of the person who killed a 27-year-old man during a car-to-car shooting in Whittier in early June.

The shooting happened on June 2 in the 8100 block of Broadway, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Deputies said that the victim, Benjamin Ryan Castaneda, left his apartment and was driving his 2004 silver Acura heading northbound on Broadway when a brown or gold sedan pulled up alongside him. They said that a brief confrontation occurred, which prompted someone from inside of the sedan to open fire, striking him in the upper body.

While the suspect vehicle fled northbound on Broadway then east onto Washington Boulevard, Castaneda began to drive back towards his apartment complex, where he lost control of the vehicle, struck a curb and collided with a boulder, deputies said.

Castaneda was taken to a nearby hospital where he later died.

Detectives obtained surveillance footage from near the scene the night of the shooting, which they said captured the suspect vehicle in the area.

During a press conference on Monday morning, deputies said that the shooting happened in an area near Norwalk Boulevard and Washington Boulevard where there was a large amount of people, including apartment buildings, stores and restaurants. Because of this, investigators believe that bystanders may have witnessed something that could help them identify and arrest the alleged shooter.

County Supervisor Janice Hahn announced the reward during the conference. It was unanimously approved by other supervisors during a vote on July 8, she said.

"For the families that are here today, it's important that the public knows Benjamin was a real human being who had a real family who loved him," Hahn said.

Castaneda's mother also spoke, addressing the heartbreak she has endured since the shooting.

"My son was robbed of the most valuable thing that we have — his life," she said, noting that he was a U.S. Navy veteran. "If you have any information, please come forward and don't let my son be a statistic, because he's more than that."

Anyone who has more information on the incident is urged to contact LASD's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.