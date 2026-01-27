Which new cars make the most financial sense in 2026

With the average price of a 2026 new car nearing $50,000, experts say the best bet is to stick with a reliable vehicle, and "keep it until the wheels fall off."

Research from iSeeCars analyzed more than 8.7 million new car sales and 400 odometer readings to compile a list of models with the best combination possible – affordable and reliable.

"With the high prices today, it's smart if you can buy a car and keep it for as long as possible," said Karl Brauer, with iSeeCars.

So, for the best, "drive-for-your-buck," it's advised to buy a car that's reliable and depreciation won't factor in as much. "And each year you keep it, you're basically amortizing that initial cost that you paid," Brauer said.

The Honda Civic came in first, with an average list price of $27,768 and an expected lifespan of 13 1/2 years. That makes the price peryear of the car a little more than $2,000.

The Toyota Corolla came in second, followed by the Mazda3 Hatchback, the Volkswagen Jetta, and the Honda Accord, rounding out the top five.

For hybrids, the Prius took the top spot, with a $34,000 price tag and an expected lifespan of 13 years, costing about $2,600 per year. The Toyota Camry hybrid and the Civic hybrid come in second and third. So keeping a vehicle for 13, 14, or even 17 years is advised.

"I think a lot of people don't assume that a car can last that long. You know, I mean, for a long time, 100,000 miles was considered the lifespan of a car, but we see so many vehicles now lasting to 200, 250,000 miles," Brauer said.

Smaller cars make the top 10 list, not because larger cars, trucks, and SUVs aren't reliable; it's just that they cost more than compact cars and sedans, so you don't get as many miles for your money.