"Find Your Happy" with 2025 OC Fair new and returning food favorites

The 2025 OC Fair is celebrating its 135th year, with opening day on Friday, July 18, and as anticipated, the over-the-top and standard fair food choices make their delightful appearances.

With so much festival fare to choose from, there is a way to go about a sampler of sorts, with the $5 Taste of the Fair program. This is offered before 4 p.m., serving smaller portions for guests to explore the diverse menus.

For the decadent, daring diner, choices range from frog legs and bacon cotton candy on a stick to lobster mac and cheese and a Krispy Kreme triple decker cheeseburger. Fried Twinkies, ice cream nachos and a pineapple whip with Fruity Pebbles are just some of the sweet offerings.

The lists below are just some of what's available to fairgoers.

New food at the OC Fair

Tom's Puffs and Pie, cream puffs and apple pie a la mode

Bacon cotton candy on a pork belly stick – Bacon Nation

Dubai chocolate strawberry cup – Swirl Ice Cream

Mozzarella Meatballs on a Stick – Chicken Charlie's

Pizza Spud – Spud Ranch

Nopales (cactus) tacos – Pepe's Mariscos

Chicharron pizza – Enzo's

Blue raspberry Dole Whip – Pineapple Whip

Clam chowder in a sourdough bowl – 10 Pound Buns

Bean and cheese burrito cone – Chicken Charlie's

Bacon-wrapped carnitas burrito – Bacon Nation

Mini Me turkey leg (1 1/3 lb.) – Biggy's

Dubai chocolate brownie – Mom's Bakeshoppe

Lighter Fair food and plant-based options

Guacamole and ceviche – Northgate Market stand

Plant-based & gluten-free burgers, nachos and tacos – Vegging Out

Salads – Wahlburgers

Vegan and gluten-free hot dogs – Pink's

Seafood tacos – The Hook

Fish, veggie and avocado tacos and burritos – Noel's Mexican Food

Gluten-free, vegan pastries – MoonGoat Coffee

Corn on the cob and more – Corn Shack

Returning Fair favorites

Oasis Fruit Co.

Papi's Puffy Tacos

Sugar Puff Candy

Garlicky's

Pepe's Mariscos Fresh Mexican Seafood

MoonGoat Coffee

Turkey legs – various locations

Michelaguas and aguas frescas – various locations

Cotton candy, candied apples, kettle corn, popcorn – various locations

Ice cream, milkshakes, smoothies, floats – various locations

Deep-fried treats on a stick – various locations

Hot dogs, corn dogs, hamburgers, fries, pizza – various locations

Funnel cakes, donuts, cinnamon rolls – various locations

Nachos, chicken bowls, roasted corn, baked potatoes – various locations

This year's theme is "Find Your Happy" and OC Fair Board Chair Nick Kovacevich, said everyone from children to adults can be entertained at the fair.

"Kids love to ride the rides, but we as adults have plenty of entertainment too. We've got so many different shows, concerts. We've got so many different varieties of food, and then we've got all the animal stuff, cause that's the roots of the fairground. We've got the livestock area, the petting zoo, we've got llamas walking around, there's pig races, literally so many things," Kovacevich said.

The OC Fair runs through August 17 and is open Wednesday through Sunday, with tickets ranging in price from $13 to $15, and $9 for children and seniors.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday, and Sunday, and 11 a.m. to midnight Friday and Saturday.

The $60 Every Day Passport gives fairgoers access to any or all 23 days of the OC Fair.