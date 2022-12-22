200,000 holiday passengers a day expected to pass through LAX this week

The Los Angeles International Airport said roughly 200,000 passengers are expected to pass through LAX each day this week as travelers go to be with their loved ones during the holiday season.

But an arctic blast Thursday led to a number of flights being canceled or delayed. The powerful winter storm is bringing snow and cold temperatures to many areas in the United States.

"We're trying to get home and two flights have been canceled so far for Southwest," said Lawrence Humphreys, a traveler. "I just got a flight for tonight but I don't know if that's looking very likely."

But LAX officials said they were doing everything possible to make sure there were not long lines on the ground at security and check-in.

Airport officials said LAX also has the newest and most advanced baggage handling system in the country at the Tom Bradley terminal.