$20,000 reward offered for information in deadly Compton shooting

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department is offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to the arrest of the person who shot and killed a community activist on July 4.

Eric Washington, a former staffer for Assemblymember Mike A. Gipson (D-Carson), died after suspects opened fire during a Fourth of July party at a Compton apartment building in the 700 block of W. Laurel Street.

"Eric was tragically ripped from our lives by a coward who chose to brandish a gun during a community event where children and families gathered," Gipson said in a statement in July. "He was extraordinarily talented, a passionate and focused man who loved the community, gave his heart and soul for the people, and put them first. I am grieving – devastated by the loss and murder of this great young person."

Eric Washington, the 37-year-old victim of a Fourth of July shooting in Compton. UCLA Clinical & Translational Science Institute

Deputies stated that two separate shootings happened at the apartment complex moments apart from each other but were unrelated.

"As detectives worked tirelessly to piece together what occurred, they determined the two shootings happened moments apart but appear to be separate and unrelated acts of horrible violence," Luna said.

The other shooting killed University of Nevada, Las Vegas student Meah Bordenave-Jenkins and wounded two other teens, who survived. Detectives arrested and located another suspect in the shooting, Antoine Jones, a little over a week after the shooting, but asked for help identifying and locating another gunman.

Deputies asked anyone with information on Washington's death to contact investigators at the department's Homicide Bureau at (323) 890-5500.

Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477 or through their website, lacrimestoppers.org.

Anonymous tips can also be sent through the "P3 Tips" app on Google Play or the Apple App Store.