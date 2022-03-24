$20,000 reward offered to find killers in 2020 murder of Lentrail Hicks

A $20,000 reward is being offered for information in the murder of a 31-year-old man who was jumped as he walked home in South LA.

(credit: Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department)

Lentrail Hicks was assaulted and stabbed by two men on 66th Street and Compton Avenue, in the Florence-Firestone area, on Nov. 7, 2020. Hicks died of his injuries two days later.

Sheriff's homicide detectives said they believe there was a dispute between the three men.

The suspect in Hicks' murder were described as Hispanic men between 18 and 22 years old who left the scene in a 2005-2009 dark gray Toyota Prius. They were last seen driving west on 68th Street from Compton Avenue.

Anyone with information about the murder can call LASD detectives at (323) 890-5500.