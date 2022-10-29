Watch CBS News
20-year-old UK man arrested in connection with shooting in Beverly Hills

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities on Thursday arrested a United Kingdom man in connection with a August shooting in Beverly Hills. 

The initial incident happened back on Aug. 15 on North Cañon Drive, near Wilshire Boulevard, where Beverly Hills Police Department officers responded to reports of a shooting. When they arrived, they found one person suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. 

After a lengthy investigation, officers identified 20-year-old United Kingdom man Max Alexander Whitehead as the suspected gunman in the shooting and arrested him. 

He is being held on $1.08 million bail. 

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to call the BHPD at (310) 285-2125.

First published on October 29, 2022 / 10:04 AM

