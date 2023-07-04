20-year-old man arrested for fatal Costa Mesa shooting

A 20-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a fatal shooting that happened in Costa Mesa late Monday.

According to Costa Mesa Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 2000 block of the Sterling Alley, near Pomona Avenue, at around 10:45 p.m. after learning of gunshots in the area.

Upon arrival, police found a man lying on the sidewalk with multiple gunshot wounds. Paramedics before life-saving tactics before taking the victim to a nearby hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

He has been identified as 38-year-old Costa Mesa man Jonathan Ray Valdez.

On Tuesday, police arrested the suspect, Ryan Rosas, and recovered a weapon which they believed was used in the shooting.

"This was an isolated incident and there is no threat to public safety," police said.

Anyone with further information on the incident was asked to contact investigators at (714) 754-4986.