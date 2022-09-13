2-year-old boy abducted in Buena Park found safe

Buena Park police say a 2-year-old boy was inside a van stolen Tuesday morning from Emery School in the 8600 block of Somerset Street was found safe.

Police say the boy, Ian Eo, was in a 2017 Toyota Sienna with license plate 8BTV598.

The vehicle, which has some damage to the right corner panel, was taken around 9:30 a.m.

CHILD ABDUCTION/STOLEN VEHICLE



2 year old Ian Eo was in a 2017 Toyota Sienna (CA 8BTV598) stolen at 0930 from Emery School (8600 Somerset Street, Buena Park)



There is damage to the right corner panel of the vehicle.



If you see the child or vehicle, Call 911 immediately. pic.twitter.com/V09WyD3iY8 — Buena Park Police (@BuenaParkPD) September 13, 2022

The boy's mother was dropping something off at the school, and she ran inside with the vehicle running, Buena Park police Sgt. Chad Weaver said. She has another child enrolled at the school, Weaver said.

Just before 11 a.m., a passerby on the border of Stanton and Anaheim spotted the vehicle without a driver, but saw the boy inside and called the police, Weaver said.

The person who took the van was described only as a roughly 40-year- old man.