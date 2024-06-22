2 wounded after shooting in MacArthur Park

Two people were wounded during a shooting in MacArthur Park on Saturday.

It happened at around 9:30 p.m. near 6th Street and Alvarado Street, according to Los Angeles Police Department officers.

They arrived to find two people suffering from gunshot wounds. One, a man in his 30s, had a gunshot wound to the leg. The second, only described as a male, had a wound to the neck.

They were both rushed to nearby hospitals in unknown conditions, police said.

Investigators are searching for a suspect, who was last seen running through the park on Alvarado Street. They say that a black semi-automatic handgun was used.

No information was provided on the motive behind the shooting.