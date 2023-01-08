Watch CBS News
2 women in their 20s killed when their car plows into parked cars, flips over

Authorities on Sunday said two women in their 20s were killed in a single-vehicle collision in Oxnard. 

The crash unfolded just before 4 a.m. at the intersection of Perkins Road and Campbell Way. There, authorities say a 2004 Ford F-150 collided with several parked cars and flipped on its side. 

First responders attempted to extricate both the driver and the passenger from the car and perform life-saving measures. 

Both died at the scene. They were identified as Jennifer Antillon, age 21, and Irasema Rodriguez, age 23. 

"The preliminary investigation revealed Antillon was driving southbound on Perkins Road from Pleasant Valley Road. For reasons not yet fully understood, Antillon collided with several parked vehicles along the east curb and caused her vehicle to flip on its side before colliding with additional parked vehicles," police said in a news release. 

Alcohol is suspected to be a factor. 

Anyone with more information about this crash was asked to call Cpl. Andrew Pinkstaff at (805) 385-7750 or via email at andrew.pinkstaff@oxnardpd.org.

