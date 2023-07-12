2 women arrested for tire slashing spree in Camarillo resulting in more than $4,000 in damage

Authorities on Wednesday announced the arrest of two women who they believe were connected to a tire slashing spree in Camarillo, which resulted in more than $4,000 in damage.

Camarillo resident Melissa Jasmine Bravo, 28, and Oxnard resident Denise Nicole Ybarra, 29, were arrested after an investigation by Ventura County Sheriff's Department found them to be responsible for the tire slashings of at least 12 vehicles.

All of the victims reported that their tires had been slashed between the evening of May 6 and early morning hours of May 7.

While investigating, detectives were also able to connect the spree to two separate incidents on April 11 and April 20, based on the similarities between the events and a similar vehicle's involvement.

"In all of these cases, the sidewall of the tires were punctured," said a statement from VCSD. "The puncture mark was in a straight line consistent with being stabbed by a knife."

In some cases, investigators were able to procure surveillance footage that captured either the tire slashing, the suspect's vehicle or the suspects on camera.

Bravo was arrested on May 24 after she was stopped by authorities in unincorporated Somis, driving the vehicle seen on camera in some of the slashings. During a search of her vehicle, officers located a pair of kitchen knives and a foldable pocketknife.

More than a month later, on June 28, Ybarra turned herself in at the Camarillo Police Station.

Both suspects were charged with conspiracy to commit a crime, six counts of vandalism over $400 and five counts of vandalism under $400.

They are both currently out on bail, but expected to return to court on July 21.