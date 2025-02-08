2 women, 6-month-old baby wounded in Jefferson Park shooting

Two women and an infant were wounded during a shooting in Jefferson Park on Saturday.

It happened at around 4:35 p.m. near 24th Street and Arlington Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Investigators say that all three occupants of a car in the area, two women and a six-month-old boy, were wounded and taken to the hospital for treatment. They are all said to be in stable condition.

There is no information yet on a suspect in the incident, but detectives believe it may be gang-related.

SkyCal flew over the spot of the shooting, where several bullet holes could be seen in a silver sedan that had all four of its doors ajar as LAPD officers scoured the area.