2 teen girls, newborn baby reported missing from East Los Angeles

The Los Angeles Police Department is asking for the public's help locating two teen girls and a baby who were last seen in East Los Angeles.

Amoria Brown, Sanaii Brown and Omoria Brown were last seen around 10 p.m. Sunday, August 25, in the 5200 block of East Huntington Drive and are believed to be headed to the high desert area with family, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

14-year-old Amoria Brown, 3-week-old Omoria Brown, and 15-year-old Sanaii Brown LAPD

Amoria was described as a 14-year-old girl, 5-feet 4-inches tall, weighing around 140 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing a multi-colored shirt, gray shorts and gray sandals.

Sanaii Brown was described as a 15-year-old girl, 5-feet 1-inch tall, weighing around 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

Omoria was described as a 3-week-old newborn baby who suffers from a heart condition and requires daily medication.

Authorities urged anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Amoria, Omoria and Sanaii Brown to contact Hollenbeck Division, Detective J. Rider at 213-479-2827, 911 or L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222- 8477.