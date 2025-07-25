Watch CBS News
Local News

2 Southwest flight attendants injured as plane departed from Hollywood Burbank Airport, airline says

By
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
Read Full Bio
Julie Sharp

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

The crew of a Las Vegas-bound Southwest Airlines plane flying out of Hollywood Burbank Airport on Friday responded to two onboard traffic alerts, which led to staff injuries, airline representatives said.

The flight schedule for Southwest flight 1496 listed a departure from Burbank at 11:50 a.m. and an arrival in Las Vegas at 1 p.m. on Friday. 

According to the airline, while climbing out of Burbank, traffic alerts required the flight crew to "climb and descend to comply with the alerts."

A Southwest representative said two flight attendants are being treated for injuries. There were no injuries immediately reported by passengers. The plane safely landed in Las Vegas. 

"Southwest is engaged with the Federal Aviation Administration to further understand the circumstances," the airline stated.

This is a developing story. 

Julie Sharp

Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue