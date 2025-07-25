2 Southwest flight attendants injured as plane departed from Hollywood Burbank Airport, airline says

The crew of a Las Vegas-bound Southwest Airlines plane flying out of Hollywood Burbank Airport on Friday responded to two onboard traffic alerts, which led to staff injuries, airline representatives said.

The flight schedule for Southwest flight 1496 listed a departure from Burbank at 11:50 a.m. and an arrival in Las Vegas at 1 p.m. on Friday.

According to the airline, while climbing out of Burbank, traffic alerts required the flight crew to "climb and descend to comply with the alerts."

A Southwest representative said two flight attendants are being treated for injuries. There were no injuries immediately reported by passengers. The plane safely landed in Las Vegas.

"Southwest is engaged with the Federal Aviation Administration to further understand the circumstances," the airline stated.

This is a developing story.