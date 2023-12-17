2 shot during drive-by shooting in Rowland Heights area

Two people were shot during a drive-by shooting in Rowland Heights early Sunday afternoon.

Circumstances leading up to the shooting remain unclear, but deputies were dispatched to the scene at a home in the 1400 block of Gloriosa Drive at 3:20 p.m., according to Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

They arrived to find two people suffering from gunshot wounds. Their status was not immediately known.

Deputies said that the victim involved in the drive-by is a black SUV.