2 shot at Windsor Hills motel; suspect at large

By CBSLA Staff

A shooting was reported at about 8:15 a.m. at 5005 S. La Brea Ave., according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. CBSLA

Two people were hospitalized following a shooting in the Windsor Hills area of Los Angeles Wednesday morning.

A shooting was reported at about 8:15 a.m. at 5005 S. La Brea Ave., according to the L.A. County Sheriff's Dept.

Two victims were struck by gunfire. They were both hospitalized in unknown condition. A 9mm handgun was believed to be the weapon used, the department said.

A suspect was described as standing about 5 feet 2 inches to 5 feet 4 inches tall wearing black pants and a black hood. The suspect remained at large.

No other injuries were reported.

The shooting was reported at a motel on the corner of La Brea and Stocker St.

First published on December 28, 2022 / 9:48 AM

