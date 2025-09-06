2 shot, 1 killed after "dispute" outside of McDonald's in East Hollywood, police say

A person was killed and another was injured in an early morning shooting outside of a McDonald's in East Hollywood, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Authorities said reports came in for a shooting at about 3:30 a.m. on the 1000 block of N Western Avenue, in the parking lot of a McDonald's.

According to the LAPD, a "dispute" between two parties led to a shooting. A suspect pulled out a handgun during the confrontation and shot at two victims, police said.

One of the victims, who remains unidentified as of Saturday morning, was pronounced dead at a local hospital. The other remains in stable condition, police said.

The suspect was taken into custody in the aftermath of the shooting, police said.

It's not yet clear what led up to the shooting. No additional details were immediately made available.