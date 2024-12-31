Gunman at large after 2 security guards shot at downtown LA Target store, police say

Two security guards at a Target store in downtown Los Angeles were shot by a suspected shoplifter, leaving one of them in critical condition while the shooter remained at large Tuesday morning, police said.

The shooting happened just before 9 p.m. Monday at the store near 7th Street and Figueroa Street, when the guards were confronting someone trying to leave with a suitcase containing stolen merchandise, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Surveillance video from the store shows the suspect attempting to walk out with the suitcase, police said.

The suspect pulled out a handgun and fired multiple rounds at both victims before fleeing the scene on a bicycle, according to police.

Police investigate the scene of a shooting that left two security guards injured at a Target store in downtown Los Angeles on Dec. 30, 2024. RMG News

When officers arrived, they found both victims suffering from gunshot wounds, police said, with one of them unconscious and not breathing. The night of the shooting, LAPD said just one of the victims was a security guard, but on Tuesday, the department confirmed both individuals were guards at the store.

One of the victims was listed in critical condition, police said, while the other person was in stable condition when paramedics took them to a hospital.

On Tuesday, LAPD released surveillance images of the suspect, describing him as believed to be 20 to 25 years old, standing 5 feet, 8 inches tall and weighing about 160 pounds. Police described the firearm he used as a 9mm semi-automatic pistol and said he was wearing a purple scarf, black jacket, black head covering and gray pants at the time.

Surveillance images released by LAPD on Dec. 31, 2024 show the suspect in the shooting of two security guards at a Target store in downtown Los Angeles the night before. Both victims were hospitalized, with one of them listed in critical condition, according to police. Los Angeles Police Department

LAPD said the suspect is believed to be armed and dangerous and anyone who sees him should not approach him and should call 911.

Authorities have said the guards do not work for Target directly and it remains unclear who their employer is. CBS News Los Angeles has reached out to the retailer for comment.

The store is located within the FIGat7th shopping center in downtown, which released a statement following the shooting.

"We are deeply troubled by the incident that happened last night," the statement reads. "We are working closely with the Los Angeles Police Department and are grateful for their swift action and response."