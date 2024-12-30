2 wounded during shooting at downtown Los Angeles Target store

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department searched for the gunman who wounded two people at a Target location Monday night.

The shooting happened a little after 8:55 p.m. at the shopping center near the 7th Street and Figueroa Street intersection, according to police. First responders found two victims, one of whom was a security guard, according to LAPD.

The security guard was not conscious and not breathing when officers arrived. The other victim was conscious and breathing, according to LAPD.