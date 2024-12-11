2 rescued after Tesla slams into tree and bursts into flames in Sherman Oaks

2 rescued after Tesla crashes into tree and catches fire in Sherman Oaks

2 rescued after Tesla crashes into tree and catches fire in Sherman Oaks

Two people had to be rescued from the inside of a burning Tesla in Sherman Oaks on Wednesday evening, according to firefighters.

The crash happened at around 8:30 p.m. in the 14600 block of Moorpark Street, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

Crews arrived to find the car engulfed in flames after it slammed into a tree on the side of the road.

Both victims, neither of which has been identified, were successfully rescued by firefighters. Their conditions were not immediately known and it was unclear if either required hospitalization.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

SkyCal flew over the scene, where crews could still be seen dousing the heavily damaged Tesla.

No further information was provided.