2 persons of interest sought in fatal shooting of 66-year-old man in Cerritos

Cuauhtemoc Garcia, 66 Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Two person of interest are being sought in the fatal shooting of a 66-year-old man in Cerritos last month, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said Friday.

On Feb. 25, Cuauhtemoc Garcia was walking along the Coyote Creek bike path around 12:30 p.m. when he was shot and killed, sheriff's officials said. He was later pronounced dead at the scene. The following day, sheriff's officials said investigators were still working to determine a possible motive and identify a potential suspect.

On Friday, the department released a flyer with an image of two people seen in the area at the time of the killing. They have been described by sheriff's officials as persons of interest and authorities are asking for the public's help identifying them.

Two people who authorities described as persons of interest in a homicide investigation in Cerritos are pictured in an image released by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department on March 7, 2025. Authorities said they were seen in the area where Cuauhtemoc Garcia, 66, was killed on Feb. 25, 2025. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department

Loved ones of Garcia were handing out the newly released flyer later Friday morning, walking through the area of the bike path where he was killed — just west of Carmenita Road. Authorities have yet to identify any possible suspects.

No other details have been released by sheriff's officials.

Anyone with information is asked to call LASD Homicide Detective Louie Aguilera or Detective Yoon Nam at 323-890-5500. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call LA Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477) or visit lacrimestoppers.org.