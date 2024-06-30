2 people shot while standing on sidewalk in Long Beach

Two people were transported to a hospital this weekend after being shot in Long Beach.

The shooting unfolded around 6:15 p.m. Saturday along Alamitos Avenue and East 6th Street. When police arrived, they located a man and a woman who had both suffered gunshot wounds that were described as non-life-threatening. Both were taken to the hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

The victims were standing on a sidewalk when they were shot by a male suspect who fled the scene on foot. No other injuries were reported, police said.

An investigation is underway.