2 people shot on Wilmington sidewalk

By Matthew Rodriguez

/ KCAL News

Two people were shot on a Wilmington sidewalk Monday evening. 

The shooting happened at about 5:10 p.m. The Los Angeles police department said both of the victims were male. 

One of the victims has died, however, it's unclear which person died.

The suspect fled in a newer model of a gray Toyota Camry. He is believed to be in his 20s. 

The suspect was wearing a white ski mask with a skeleton print at the time of the shooting. 

EDITOR'S NOTE: Initially, one of the victims was reportedly a child. LAPD now states that both victims were adults. 

This is a developing story. Check back for more details. 

