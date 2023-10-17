2 people shot on Wilmington sidewalk

Two people were shot on a Wilmington sidewalk Monday evening.

The shooting happened at about 5:10 p.m. The Los Angeles police department said both of the victims were male.

One of the victims has died, however, it's unclear which person died.

The suspect fled in a newer model of a gray Toyota Camry. He is believed to be in his 20s.

The suspect was wearing a white ski mask with a skeleton print at the time of the shooting.

EDITOR'S NOTE: Initially, one of the victims was reportedly a child. LAPD now states that both victims were adults.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.