2 people dead after fiery crash in Los Angeles

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles.
Chelsea Hylton

/ CBS LA

Two people are dead after a fiery crash on Thursday night in the Glassell Park area in Los Angeles.

The Los Angeles Police Department said the crash took place near Eagle Rock Boulevard and Avenue 34 around 11:07 p.m.

Police said a driver was traveling northbound on Eagle Rock Boulevard when they allegedly veered off the roadway and collided with the center median before hitting a tree.

The car quickly caught on fire and became engulfed in flames.

The driver and passenger were pronounced dead at the scene by members of the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The cause of the crash is still under investigation. 

