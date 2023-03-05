2 people dead, 2 others injured in wrong-way crash in Porter Ranch

Two people were killed and two others were injured in a wrong-way crash in the Porter Ranch area.

The accident unfolded on the westbound 118 Freeway off-ramp just before 4:30 a.m. Sunday. There, officers responded to a report of a wrong-way driver. Minutes later, a traffic collision occurred as between that vehicle and a box truck.

When officers arrived, they located three patients who were trapped inside the wrong-way vehicle.

Two of the individuals who were the passengers were declared dead at the scene. The alleged wrong-way driver was transported to the hospital with serious injuries.

The driver in the box truck was also injured and transported to the hospital with minor injuries.

The identities of the deceased have not been released. The crash was being investigated as an alleged DUI collision.

No further details were available.