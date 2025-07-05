Watch CBS News
2 passengers of alleged DUI driver die after Inland Empire crash

Austin Turner
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a freelance sports reporter.
A man was arrested early Saturday morning after an alleged DUI crash left two of his passengers dead in the Inland Empire, authorities said.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to reports of a traffic collision in the area of Limonite Avenue and Beach Street in Jurupa Valley at about 2:50 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found that two vehicles had collided, blocking Limonite's eastbound lanes.

One of the vehicles, a van, had several passengers inside that authorities said were not wearing protective seat belts. Two of those passengers were pronounced dead at the scene. Their identities have not been released, pending notification of next of kin.

Both drivers and additional passengers were transported to a local hospital for their injuries.

The van's driver, 23-year-old Jurupa Valley resident Bryan Cruz-Arenas, was arrested on suspicion of two counts of gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and one count of driving under the influence causing death/injury.

No additional details were immediately made available.

