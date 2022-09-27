2 Orange County women charged for connection to Jan. 6 Capitol breach

Recently released court documents revealed that a pair of Orange County women were arrested for their involvement in the Jan. 6 breach of the United States Capitol in 2021.

U.S. Justice Department

Newport Beach resident Michelle Estey and Tustin resident Melanie Belger were both arrested and charged according to a complaint filed with the U.S. Attorney's office.

An affidavit to the complaint, written by an FBI investigator, revealed that "during a dinner with friends ... they revealed that their friend, Michelle Estey, was amongst the people that stormed and entered the Capitol Building on Jan. 6th of this year."

Estey reportedly climbed through a recently broken window of the Capitol Building, where she remained for "several minutes with other rioters while furniture was being destroyed, desks and drawers rummaged and files ransacked and searched" before exiting out the same window.

The affidavit also alleged that Belger was a participant in the riot outside of the building after receiving "tips and complaints." It included an image taken from a post on her Facebook page that said "I am at the Capitol doors been roped sprayed. Round 2 coming," and a second post that said "Back at hotel! Was in the Capitol im safe.. Pence=NOT SAFE."

Investigators reviewed a video on YouTube, titled "D.C. Burning - Jan. 6th DC Riots," which allegedly shows both women.

They were both charged on four federal counts including:

entering and remaining in a restricted building or grounds,

disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds,

disorderly conduct in a Capitol Building,

parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Captiol Building.