2 men, teenage boy wounded in Long Beach park shooting

A 17-year-old boy was in critical condition Saturday and two men were hospitalized, the apparent unintended victims of a shooting at a Long Beach park.

Officers responded to a report of gunshots at 1:51 p.m. at Silverado Park, in the 1500 block of West 31st Street, near Santa Fe Avenue, according to a Long Beach Police Department statement.

The two men suffered non-life-threatening injuries, police said. Officers performed lifesaving measures on all three before paramedics took them to hospitals.

The initial investigation indicated the victims were at the basketball courts when a vehicle drove by and there was an exchange of gunfire between someone in the vehicle and an unidentified person who was also at the basketball courts, police said.

The motive for the shooting and suspect information were not available, police said. The investigation continued.