2 men found dead, third injured, at Anaheim apartment near Angel Stadium

Two men were found dead, and a third injured, inside an apartment near Angel Stadium, police said Tuesday.

Anaheim police officers checking on a possible assault in progress at an apartment in the 2100 block of East Katella Avenue found two men dead inside the apartment. The third was found further inside the apartment, and he was taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

The relationship of the three men is not known.

This is a breaking news story. More information will be added as it comes in.