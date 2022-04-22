Irvine man charged with death penalty-eligible special circumstances in stabbing murders of 2 men in Anaheim

An Irvine man could face the death penalty after being charged Friday with special circumstances in the murders of his coworker and his coworker's roommate in Anaheim.

Ramy Hany Mounir Fahim, 26, was charged with two counts of murder, and two enhancements each of lying in wait, multiple murders, and the personal use of a deadly weapon. The special circumstances of lying in wait and multiple murders make Fahim eligible for the death penalty, according to the Orange County District Attorney's office.

Fahim is accused of fatally stabbing his coworker, 23-year-old Griffin Cuomo, and Cuomo's roommate, 23-year-old Jonathan Bahm, in their Katella Avenue apartment in Anaheim on Tuesday morning. Cuomo, who had just graduated from Chapman University last year, and Fahim worked together at Pence Wealth Management in Orange County.

"These young men were just starting to live out their dreams and find their places in the world," District Attorney Todd Spitzer said in a statement. "But an intruder who stalked them and then slashed them to death in their own home interrupted those dreams."

Prosecutors say a building security guard encountered Fahim on the apartment complex's roof Monday at midnight, just hours before the men were murdered at about 6:30 a.m. Fahim was seen on the fifth floor, where the Cuomo and Bahm had their apartment, the morning of the murders, authorities said.

Fahim was the third person inside the victims' apartment when Anaheim police responded to the call of a possible assault in progress. He was taken to a hospital with injuries and later arrested in the murders.

Authorities have not yet released a possible motive in the murders.

Fahim is being held without bail, and is scheduled to be arraigned on May 6.