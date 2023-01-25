2 men could face attempted murder charges for Santa Monica shooting and crash

Two men face possible attempted murder charges for their alleged involvement in a shooting and traffic crash in Santa Monica.

The incident occurred around 3:40 p.m. Tuesday near Sixth Street and Broadway, according to Santa Monica Police.

Manuel Jaramillo-Heredia, 52, of Inglewood, and Emilio Reyes, 43, of Los Angeles were booked on suspicion of attempted murder. The case will be presented to the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office on Thursday for filing consideration,

Police reported that officers were flagged down by several people who heard gunshots at the scene, and officers found an SUV and a van that were both involved in a collision. The driver of the SUV, Reyes, appeared to have a gunshot wound to his upper arm, authorities said.

Santa Monica Police learned that the driver of the van, identified as Manuel Jaramillo, shot several rounds at Reyes, who in response rammed his SUV into Jaramillo's van twice, while he was still inside.

The two men knew each other, and were in an argument before the incident police reported.

Reyes was treated at a hospital and discharged.

No motive at this time, however it appears both individuals involved are known to each other. The shooter has been taken into custody and the gun is recovered. This remains an active investigation. (3/3) — Santa Monica Police (@SantaMonicaPD) January 25, 2023