2 men arrested for alleged string of Los Angeles 7-Eleven robberies, using Jaws of Life tool on ATMs

Federal law enforcement officers arrested two Los Angeles men for allegedly committing a string of convenience store robberies with the Jaws of Life tool, commonly used by rescue workers, to break into ATM machines to steal cash.

Agents with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives began investigating a series of 7-Eleven convenience store robberies in September.

According to the ATF Los Angeles Field Division office, during these robberies, the two suspects wore ski masks, with one suspect carrying the hydraulic rescue tool, referred to as the Jaws of Life. Once inside the stores, one suspect would control the clerk while the other used the tool to break into ATM machines.

According to investigators, this method was used in more than 15 other similar robberies.

On Oct. 2, Marcus Toles, 48, and Damian Brown, 35, were arrested after allegedly committing back-to-back robberies at two different 7-Eleven stores in East Hollywood and the West Adams district.

During the arrest, investigators recovered stolen cash, several firearms, a Jaws of Life tool, and a stolen vehicle allegedly used by the suspects.

Toles and Brown, both multi-convicted felons, are charged with violating the Hobbs Act and using or having a gun during and connected to a violent crime, according to the ATF Los Angeles Field Division office. The Hobbs Act prohibits actual or attempted robbery or extortion affecting interstate or foreign commerce.

Toles and Brown are expected to make their first court appearance on Monday in Santa Ana.