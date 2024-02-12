2 injured in shooting at Hollywood Hills Super Bowl party

Authorities are investigating a shooting at a Super Bowl party in a Hollywood Hills rental home early Monday morning after two men were injured.

The shooting happened around 12:08 a.m. at 1655 N. Crescent Heights Blvd. after two groups of men got into an argument, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

When one group walked away, the others shot at them from behind, injuring one man in the back and the other in the butt. Both men, a 26-year-old and a 27-year-old, were taken to the hospital in stable condition and are expected to survive.

The luxury home was being rented by a group of about 30 people from Illinois.

Police said they detained two possible suspects involved in the shooting and recovered a bag with two guns inside.

The investigation is still ongoing at this time.