2 injured in multi-vehicle crash blocking several lanes of the 101 Freeway in North Hollywood

Two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash on the southbound 101 Freeway in North Hollywood.

(credit: CBS)

The crash happened at about 4:10 a.m. just south of Lankershim Boulevard and involved as many as five vehicles, including one that hit the center divider, and another that ended up on its side, according to the California Highway Patrol.

At least one person was reported to be unconscious at the scene. Two people were taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The collision left several cars blocking all lanes, so a Sigalert was issued for four left lanes for an unknown duration. One lane was reopened to traffic at about 6:30 a.m.

The closure of so many lanes left traffic backed up all the way into the Hollywood Hills, and some desperate drivers were reported to be going the wrong way at Barham Boulevard in order to get out of the jam.

This is a developing story. More information will be added as it comes in.