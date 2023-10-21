2 hospitalized after shooting in South LA

Two people were hospitalized after a shooting in South Los Angeles.

According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the shooting happened in the 8800 block of S. Central Avenue Friday afternoon.

Officers discovered three people with gunshot wounds. Paramedics took two patients to the hospital with varying injuries.

Among the wounded were a 60-year-old woman with a gunshot wound to the hand, a man in his 30s and a third victim with unknown injuries.

The police are searching for two suspects driving in an older silver or grey Honda Civic. Investigators believe they are about 25 years old.