2 hospitalized after crash involving box truck in Lake View Terrace

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Two people were hospitalized after a violent crash involving a box truck in Lake View Terrace on Monday.

The collision happened at around 8:50 a.m. in the 11300 block of Foothill Boulevard near Osborne Street, according to Los Angeles Fire Department's Nicholas Prange. 

Firefighters freed one of the victims who was trapped inside of the wreckage after their SUV collided with the large box truck. 

Both occupants of the SUV were taken to a hospital for treatment on non-life-threatening injuries. 

Paramedics also assessed the three occupants of the box truck, none of which required medical transport, firefighters noted. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

With SkyCal overhead, a considerable amount of debris and fluids could be seen on the road where the crash occurred. 

