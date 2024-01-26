2 hospitalized after being shot during attempted carjacking in Lake Balboa

Two people were hospitalized after being shot during an attempted carjacking in Lake Balboa on Thursday.

The victims, a 50-year-old man and a 15-year-old boy, were sitting in a car in the 7800 block of Amestoy Avenue near Stagg Street at around 8:50 p.m. when they were approached by a pair of armed suspects who demanded their wallets and keys to the car, according to Los Angeles Police Department.

However, they denied the suspects' demands and a confrontation occurred.

The 50-year-old man was hit by a single gunshot during that fight, at which point the suspects fled, according to LAPD.

Investigators say that the victims chased the suspects, who fired multiple shots as they ran, striking both the man and the boy.

Both were hospitalized in stable condition.

There was no description of the suspects immediately available.