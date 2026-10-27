2 Glendale men arrested for allegedly stealing $500K in gun parts

The Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department arrested two Glendale men who allegedly stole $500,000 in gun parts and accessories earlier this month.

Arman Mnatsakanyan, 26, and Ashot Yesayan, 23, were booked with grand theft of cargo.

Detectives said the $500,000 worth of Sig Sauer firearm products was fictitiously picked up at a Torrance warehouse on Oct. 12. The department's Organized Retail Crimes Task Force tracked the stolen shipment to Mnatsakanyan and Yesayan. All of the firearm parts and accessories were recovered and returned to the owner, according to deputies.

"This investigation highlights the outstanding work by our Major Crimes Bureau investigators," Chief Jose Mendoza said. "Thanks to their incredible teamwork and tireless efforts, hundreds of thousands of dollars of stolen gun parts were taken off the streets, reaffirming our commitment to public safety."

The task force was formed in September 2023 to combat organized retail theft. It includes other units and operates out of the agency's Major Crimes Bureau.

Detectives work with other local law enforcement agencies, other task forces and federal partners to combat cargo theft.

They asked anyone with information on cargo theft to contact Major Crimes at p3tips.com. or (562) 946-7270. Anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call LA Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-8477.