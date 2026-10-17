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2 found dead inside Long Beach home after gunfight with police

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A pair of men were found dead with gunshot wounds in a Long Beach home early Saturday morning after a shootout with police, authorities said.

According to the Long Beach Police Department, officers responded to reports of gunshots in the 3700 block of Gardenia Avenue at about 1:41 a.m. The person who called authorities said they heard two shots coming from a nearby home.

Upon arrival, officers found a man inside the residence who threatened to shoot at them. The officers retreated and called for backup, LBPD said.

The man then fired shots at the officers, at which one officer returned fire.

The man stayed inside the home and a SWAT team was called to the scene. The SWAT team entered the home and found two men who died to gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Police said the circumstances remain under investigation. Multiple guns were recovered from the home.

It's not yet clear if either of the men was shot by the officer, or if any of the shots were self-inflicted.

"Officers were equipped with body-worn cameras," the department said. "LBPD is in the process of reviewing the footage and will make that available to the public as soon as possible."

No officers were harmed.

No additional details were immediately made available.

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