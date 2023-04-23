2 found dead inside bedroom of Fountain Valley home; probe underway

An investigation is underway in Fountain Valley where two people were found dead inside a bedroom of a home, police said.

Officers received a 911 call from a resident around 5:30 a.m. Sunday who reported a verbal dispute and some kind of loud noise in a bedroom of a home in the 17000 block of Santa Suzanne Street.

There, officers responded and found a man and woman dead inside the room.

The incident, which appears to be isolated, is being investigated. Police said there were no further safety concerns or threats to the community.