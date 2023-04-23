Watch CBS News
2 found dead inside bedroom of Fountain Valley home; probe underway

By Iris Salem

/ KCAL News

An investigation is underway in Fountain Valley where two people were found dead inside a bedroom of a home, police said. 

Officers received a 911 call from a resident around 5:30 a.m. Sunday who reported a verbal dispute and some kind of loud noise in a bedroom of a home in the 17000 block of Santa Suzanne Street. 

There, officers responded and found a man and woman dead inside the room. 

The incident, which appears to be isolated, is being investigated. Police said there were no further safety concerns or threats to the community. 

First published on April 23, 2023 / 2:00 PM

