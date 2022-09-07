2 fires break out overnight at same abandoned Koreatown building

Firefighters are mopping up a fire at an abandoned two-story building in Koreatown – just hours after putting out another fire at the same building.

Both fires at a building at the intersection of Mariposa and Normandie avenues are under investigation, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

The first fire was reported just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, and firefighters were able to put it out in less than half an hour. But firefighters had to return to the same exact building at about 2:15 a.m., this time with flames found shooting through the roof.

The second trip around, it took firefighters about 90 minutes to put out all active flames and will remain on the scene to make sure all smoldering debris and hot spots are fully out, LAFD spokesman Nicholas Prange said.

The building was described as an abandoned apartment building. No injuries were reported.