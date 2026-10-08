2 firefighters hospitalized in South Los Angeles crash

Two Los Angeles firefighters were taken to the hospital after a rollover crash in a South LA neighborhood.

The crash happened at about 2:05 p.m. in the 240 block of 108 St., according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. One civilian was hurt in addition to the firefighters' injuries. Paramedics evaluated the other driver at the scene and did not transport the person to the hospital.

The firefighters' truck overturned in the middle of the roadway. They were in a Fast Response Vehicle, which is much smaller than a typical fire engine. It's more akin to a beefed-up pickup truck that carries fire suppression and paramedic gear. As it's name suggests it was designed to decrease response times.