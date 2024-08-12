2 ex-deputies paid to extort $37 million from Irvine man, threatening him and his family, feds say

Two former Los Angeles County deputies are facing federal charges for allegedly carrying out a fake raid in which they and two other accomplices held an Irvine man and his family hostage, forcing him to hand over $37 million and the rights to his business.

They are accused of forcing their way into the family's home in June 2019, which U.S. Attorney for the Central District of California Martin Estrada described as a "shakedown" that a wealthy Chinese national and businessman hired them for. According to Estrada, the four men entered the home when the lead defendant showed his Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department badge.

Steven Arthur Lankford, a 68-year-old retired deputy from Canyon Country, was on active duty at the time, according to federal prosecutors. The LA County Sheriff's Department said Lankford retired in 2017 but remained a reserve deputy until 2020.

"He used his badge to gain entry into the home. He used his authority as a sheriff's deputy to intimidate the family," Estrada said. "When they left the home, Lankford turned to the businessman and threatened him if he were to report this extortion, this violation of civil rights."

According to federal prosecutors, he and another former LASD deputy — Glen Louis Cozart, 63, of Upland — carried out the extortion with Max Samuel Bennett Turbett, 39, and Matthew Phillip Hart, 41.

Cozart retired from the department in 1994.

Turbett is a native of Australia and a UK citizen who used to be in the British military. Hart is an Australian citizen and former member of the country's military.

They each face federal charges, including one count of conspiracy to commit extortion, one count of attempted extortion, one count of conspiracy against rights and one count of deprivation of rights under color of law.

Estrada said they could face up to 30 years in federal prison if convicted of all charges.

The U.S. Department of Justice claims Turbett hired Cozart to locate the victim and to assemble a team for the raid shortly before the raid. Cozart then recruited Lankford, who searched the victim's name and date of birth date in the National Crime Information Center database, directly in violation of LASD policy.

After flying from Australia to LA, Turbett and Hart met with the former deputies to discuss the fake raid, according to the Department of Justice.

Lankford drove the team to the victim's home on June 17, 2019, in an unmarked LASD vehicle before approaching the businessman's home with Cozart. Prosecutors claimed that Lankford identified himself as a police officer and flashed his badge while Cozart posed as an immigration officer.

Lankford, Cozart, Hart and Turbett then rushed into the man's home and forced his wife and two children into a single room. They also took everyone's phones and prevented them from leaving for hours, according to prosecutors. The indictment states that the victim was allegedly slammed against a wall and choked. The suspects also threatened to deport the businessman and his wife while also permanently separating them from their 4-year-old son if he didn't give up the $37 million and sign away his business rights.

He eventually complied and signed the documents. Prosecutors claimed that Lankford told the businessman that he would be arrested and deported if he called the police. Despite this threat, the victim immediately called the Irvine Police Department when the men left.

Lankford allegedly lied to an IPD officer, claiming he was there for legitimate law enforcement purposes and he was allowed into the home. He also allegedly stated that no force was used against the victim.

"These allegations do not reflect the values of the dedicated men and women of our Department. We are fully cooperating with federal authorities to ensure a comprehensive investigation and accountability for any misconduct. Criminal misconduct will not be tolerated and those who violate the law will be held accountable," the department said in a statement.

The U.S. Department of Justice said all defendants were paid by November 2019. Turbett's private investigation and asset recovery business allegedly received roughly $420,000 for the job. Prosecutors said an unindicted co-conspirator emailed Turbett to thank him for a "very good job."