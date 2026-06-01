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2 drivers injured in head-on collision along Ventura County road

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
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Matthew Rodriguez

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Two drivers were hospitalized after a head-on collision along Ventura County's SR-232 on Monday morning.

The California Highway Patrol said the collision happened on SR-232, also known as Vineyard Avenue, just east of Perello Ranch Road. 

Investigators said a 32-year-old driving a gray Tesla sedan westbound veered into oncoming traffic and collided with a white Toyota SUV. The crash pushed the Toyota into the eastbound lanes, while the Tesla came to rest in the westbound lanes.

CHP officers have not determined why the Tesla veered into oncoming traffic. Alcohol or drugs did not appear to be a factor in the crash, investigators said. 

Firefighters extricated both of the drivers. Paramedics took them to a local hospital with major injuries. 

CHP said it is still investigating the crash and urged witnesses to call investigators. 

Anyone with information on the crash can call Officer B. Roberson at (805) 662-2640.

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