Watch CBS News
Local News

2 critically injured after possible butane honey oil lab causes explosion at Moreno Valley home

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

2 critically injured after possible butane honey oil lab causes explosion at Moreno Valley home
2 critically injured after possible butane honey oil lab causes explosion at Moreno Valley home 01:01

Two people were critically injured and one person arrested after a possible butane honey oil lab caused an explosion at a Moreno Valley home on Friday morning. 

It happened just before 10:30 a.m. in the 13000 block of Pattilynn Drive, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office. 

Riverside County irefighters were also called to the scene as the fire caused the home to catch fire. 

"Two subjects were transported to a local hospital in critical condition," deputies said. "During the investigation, deputies determined the explosion was related to a possible butane honey oil lab."

Honey oil, also known as hash oil, can be extracted from marijuana leaves by using butane, firefighters say.

Deputies also detained one person at the scene and transported them for questioning. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.