2 critically injured after possible butane honey oil lab causes explosion at Moreno Valley home

2 critically injured after possible butane honey oil lab causes explosion at Moreno Valley home

2 critically injured after possible butane honey oil lab causes explosion at Moreno Valley home

Two people were critically injured and one person arrested after a possible butane honey oil lab caused an explosion at a Moreno Valley home on Friday morning.

It happened just before 10:30 a.m. in the 13000 block of Pattilynn Drive, according to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office.

Riverside County irefighters were also called to the scene as the fire caused the home to catch fire.

"Two subjects were transported to a local hospital in critical condition," deputies said. "During the investigation, deputies determined the explosion was related to a possible butane honey oil lab."

Honey oil, also known as hash oil, can be extracted from marijuana leaves by using butane, firefighters say.

Deputies also detained one person at the scene and transported them for questioning.