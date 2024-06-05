2 convenience store employees stabbed by customer in Colton, sheriff says

A customer at a convenience store in Colton stabbed two employees after getting into a confrontation with one of them, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff-Coroner Department.

Luis Gonzalez Morales, 45, has been arrested as the suspect in the stabbing of Gurjot Gill, 20, and Suresh Chakma, 47, while the two were working at the store located at 1091 W. Valley Boulevard, sheriff's officials said. The address is listed online as the location of C 2 Food Mart, a neighborhood convenience store.

Morales allegedly first got into some sort of disagreement with Gill before the situation escalated, according to a sheriff's department news release.

"After the transaction, there was a confrontation between Morales and Gill and a fight ensued," the news release states. "When Chakma tried to separate them, Morales produced a knife and stabbed Gill and Chakma."

Morales allegedly chased Gill as he tried to get away and continued to threaten him.

"Gill ran from the store and took refuge in a patron's vehicle while Chakma hid in the store," the news release states.

Another person saw that Morales was wounded and took him to a nearby hospital, where deputies later found him inside an emergency room and arrested him, according to sheriff's officials.

Sheriff's officials have not said how Morales was injured.

Meanwhile, Gill and Chakma were both taken to a nearby hospital in stable condition.

Deputies booked Morales into the West Valley Detention Center on suspicion of attempted murder, sheriff's officials said. He was being held there on $1 million bail.

Morales is a resident of Colton while Gill is from Riverside and Chakma is a resident of San Bernardino, officials said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Deputy N. Yates of the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Central Station at 909-387-3545. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call the We-Tip hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463) or visit wetip.com.