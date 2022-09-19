2 car crash in Arleta leaves child, two adults injured

A pair of adults were trapped in a vehicle and a child ejected as a result of a two-vehicle crash in Arleta Sunday evening.

The crash happened just before 9 p.m. at 13952 W. Terra Bella St., said Los Angeles Fire Department spokesman Brian Humphrey.

The child, whose age and gender were not made available, was ejected from the vehicle, according to Humphrey. It was unclear if the child was buckled into a car seat.

The condition of the injured victims was unknown.

The crash was being investigated by Los Angeles Police Department.