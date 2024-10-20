2 arrests made in violent encounter in parking lot of supermarket in Lucerne Valley

Authorities have arrested two suspects in connection with an attempted murder in a supermarket parking lot in Lucerne Valley.

The incident occurred just before 5 p.m. last Friday at the Lucerne Valley Market. According to officials, a man was confronted by the two suspects, who were known to him, in the parking lot. One of the suspects, Amanda Miller, is accused of using a hammer to smash the windows of the victim's truck. The second suspect, Jaime Esparza, allegedly threatened the victim while brandishing a handgun.

Fearing for his safety, the victim quickly reversed his vehicle, colliding with the suspects' car. It was at this point that Esparza allegedly fired a shot at the victim's vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Esparza was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder, while Miller was booked on suspicion of vandalism. Both suspects are currently held at a detention center.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information about this case is urged to contact Deputy K. Konior at the Victor Valley Sheriff's Station at 760-552-6800.